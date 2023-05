Kermit E. Hollen

Hollen, Kermit, age 88 of Fridley, passed away on Wednesday May 10th, 2023 at home surrounded by family. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 25, at 10:30AM with visitation one hour prior at St. Philips Lutheran Church, 6180 Hwy 65 NE, Fridley. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300 Millerfuneralfridley.com

