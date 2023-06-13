Kyle L. Goosmann, age 54, of Willmar passed away Friday evening, June 9, at his residence surrounded by loved ones following a courageous fight against colon cancer.

A celebration of life service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Calvary Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Kyle Lee Goosmann was born on May 8, 1969, in Willmar, Minnesota, the son of Gerald and Sharon (Narragon) Goosmann. He grew up in Willmar and attended Willmar school through 10th grade. He moved to Bloomington and graduated from Bloomington Jefferson High School in 1987. Kyle returned to Willmar and was employed at Jennie-O Foods and Monson Asphalt. On May 3, 1997, Kyle was united in marriage to Crystal Beringer. They made their home in Willmar with their three children, Paige, Mariah, and Levi. On May 23, 2012, Kyle began employment at MN DOT in road maintenance and in 2016, he was promoted to Transportation Generalist Senior. In 2018, Kyle was diagnosed with colon cancer and for the past 20 years he has been dealing with ulcerative colitis.

Kyle was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. He enjoyed restoring old school BMX bikes, biking, camping, hunting, hockey, attending auctions, thrifting, being at the lake, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Kyle couldnt go anywhere without having to stop and visit with somebody. And when asked by family what he was doing, Kyle always replied “Super Secret Squirrel”.

He is survived by his loving wife, Crystal; children, Paige Goosmann of Willmar, Mariah (and Brandon) Pantekoek of Kerkhoven and Levi (and Samantha) Goosmann of Willmar; and six grandchildren, Scarlet, Grace, Gwen, Rayne, Benjamin, and Emery. Also surviving is his mother, Sharon Goosmann (and Douglas Oxenreider) of Willmar; and three siblings, Kathy (and Joel) Swanson of Willmar, Kevin Goosmann of Apple Valley and Kory (and Patti) Goosmann of Willmar; his mother-in-law, Cheryl Peterson of Kerkhoven, and sister-in-law Lisa (Jerry) Carlson of Willmar, besides other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Goosmann, his grandparents, Dick and Anna (Meier) Goosmann, Lloyd and Wilhelmina (Sankey) Narragon, and his father-in-law, Tony Beringer.