L. Joyce Blomquist

Joyce Blomquist, 96, of Clive, Iowa, formerly of Willmar, died Wednesday, August 2, at Walnut Ridge Nursing Home in Clive.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Harvey Anderson & Johnson Funeral Home, 1000 19th Avenue SW, Willmar, MN 56201. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am followed by an informal service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be directed to one of Joyce’s favorite missions: Emily White Scholarship Fund - Bethel University BUILD Program (bethel.edu/giving, - Emily White Scholarship Build Program) or the Presbyterian Homes and Services Spiritual Life Program (www.preshomes.org, Make a Gift - Spiritual Life).

Joyce was born in Isanti County, MN, to Elmer and Agnes Raymetz on July 24, 1927. She was the second of five daughters. She attended a country school until the family moved to Cambridge, MN. In 1945, she graduated with honors from the Cambridge High School. Joyce was baptized at the Cambridge Baptist Church, where she attended until she left for college.

Joyce started her college education at Bethel College in St. Paul and then transferred to St. Cloud State, where she obtained her teaching degree. She taught high school English and Drama for a number years in both Wood Lake and Olivia, MN. On January 2, 1951, Joyce married Thomas Blomquist and they established a home on the family farm near Blomkest, MN. Joyce was a faithful and active member of the Blomkest Baptist Church. As four children began to fill the home, Joyce elected to stay home to raise her family and partner with Tom on the family farm. As the children began to reach college age, Joyce returned to school at the Willmar Vocational School and obtained her Licensed Practical Nursing degree. She worked as a nurse at Rice Memorial Hospital for ten years. A car accident left her unable to continue her nursing career so while in the hospital she proclaimed, ‘I guess my new job is to make memories for my grandchildren,’ and that she did.

Wherever Joyce lived and worshiped she was an active servant, teacher and friend. A lifelong learner she was still memorizing scripture and poetry till her passing. She was a prayer warrior. Her faith sustained her during all the seasons of her life.

Joyce is survived by her children: Julie White (Dale), Douglas Blomquist (Barbara), and James Blomquist (Eve); her daughter-in-law: Karin Blomquist Johnson (Tom); grandchildren: Britta Weidner (Erich), Laura Miller, Ian White, Emily White, Amy Kim (Peter), Brett Blomquist (Laura), Taylor Blomquist (Miranda Zintgraff), Caitlin McGillivary (Devon), and Devin Dumas (Kyle); five great-grandchildren: Soren, Mattias, Linnea, Finlay, and Madelyn; sister: Shirley Wik Holmgren; and many other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband: Tom; son: Daniel; grandson: Samuel White; sisters: Lois, Elaine and Ruth, and all brothers-in-laws; and her parents Elmer and Agnes Raymetz.

Joyce’s family would like to thank friends and family for the outpouring of care and support during these days. We send our special thanks to the teams at the Walnut Ridge Care Center and the Hospice of the Midwest for your loving care of Mom in her final days.