Lauren Adela Espinoza

Lauren A. Espinoza, age 1 1/2 years, infant daughter of John and Taylor Espinoza of Raymond, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 2, at the Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis following a courageous fight against Leukemia.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 12 noon on Saturday, April 8, at the Bunde Christian Reformed Church near Clara City. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with the Tri-County Funeral Home of Prinsburg. www.tricountyfuneral.com