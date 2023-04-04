50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Lauren Adela Espinoza

Published April 04, 2023 at 10:26 AM

Lauren A. Espinoza, age 1 1/2 years, infant daughter of John and Taylor Espinoza of Raymond, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 2, at the Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis following a courageous fight against Leukemia.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 12 noon on Saturday, April 8, at the Bunde Christian Reformed Church near Clara City.  Interment will be in the church cemetery.  Arrangements are with the Tri-County Funeral Home of Prinsburg.  www.tricountyfuneral.com  

