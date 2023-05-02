Lavina “Vinie” Knutson, age 85, of New London and formerly of Sacred Heart, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 26, at Bethesda North Pointe in New London, MN.

A funeral service is planned for Saturday, June 3, at 1:00 PM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart, MN. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Lavina Marie Knutson (Freiborg) was born on April 17, 1938, in Roseland Township, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, the daughter of Boyo and Ralphine (Woltjer) Freiborg. She grew up in Roseland and graduated from Danube High School in 1956. Following high school, Lavina moved to Sacred Heart where she met Douglas Knutson to whom she was married on October 26, 1958. Following their marriage, they lived in Sacred Heart and were blessed with three sons.

Douglas and Lavina were members of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where Lavina was an active member of the Ladies Aid and taught Sunday school and confirmation classes.

Lavina took great pride in being a homemaker and enjoyed time with her family at their home in Sacred Heart and at their cabin on Green Lake. She enjoyed nature, tracking weather, geocaching and tending to her garden.

Among her other interests, Lavina was a quilter and crafter which resulted in cherished gifts for family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Douglas; children Jon (Ann) Knutson of Champlin, Mike (Kathy) Knutson of New London, Dave (Laurie Porter) Knutson of Otsego; grandchildren Heather (Edward) Auerbach, Justin (Regan) Cooper, Tyler (Megan) Cooper, Tom (Kristi) Knutson, Ben Knutson, Victoria (Brandon Matus) Knutson, Veronica Knutson, Vincent Knutson, Joseph Porter, and 6 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister Carolyn (Delbert) Winkelmann, sisters-in-law Barb Benson and Lois Freiborg as well as nieces, nephews and other family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, LaRoy Freiborg and Leslie Freiborg.