July 6, 1934 - Feb. 28, 2023

STARBUCK, Minn. - Lavonne “Bonnie” Ward, 88, Starbuck, Minn., died Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Holly Ridge Manor.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, at Scandia Lutheran Church near Glenwood. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home.