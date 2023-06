Dec. 22, 1947 - June 15, 2023

COLD SPRING, Minn. - LaVonne Spanier, 75, Cold Spring, formerly Lake Henry, Minn., died Thursday, June 15, in Assumption Home.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 22, at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville.