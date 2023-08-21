Leo McMahon

Leo L. McMahon, 94, of Willmar, died Friday, August 18th at Centra Care - Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. His funeral will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 23rd at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in New London. www.hafh.org

Leo was born September 30, 1928, in Wells County, North Dakota, the son of Leon and Alice (Coan) McMahon. When he was five, his parents moved to Pennington County, Minnesota, he attended country school and graduated from University of Minnesota - Crookston (high school level) in 1946.

On November 28, 1953, he was united in marriage to Joyce Adeline Best in Thief River Falls. They lived on a farm south of Highlanding for three years before moving to Minneapolis. Leo continued his education taking accounting classes at LaSalle Extension University in Chicago and was employed as an accountant for over 40 years before retiring in 1992. For most of those years, Leo was the accountant for Temple Israel in Minneapolis where he was credited with developing accounting software for the synagogue. After retirement, they moved to their lake home on Lake Andrew.

Leo enjoyed playing steel guitar in a band on the weekends for over 25 years, fishing, gardening, snowmobiling, and cruises on the lake. He was an avid hunter, wonderful storyteller and enjoyed the time on the farm.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce; daughters, Jill McInnis of Minneapolis, Jody (John) Drott of Waukesha, WI; nine grandchildren, Lisa, David, Tammi McGinnis, Rachel (Fredrick) Burdine, Alex Warner, Matthew Johnson, Beth Johnson, and Peter Benson, Vanny (Brenden) Smith; and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Jane Hofland, and siblings, Hilton McMahon and Ilene Lindholm.