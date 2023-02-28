Levi “Lee” Bahr, 89, of Spicer, died Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar.

His memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer. Attendees are invited to wear a golf shirt in memory of Lee’s love of golf. Interment will be in the Spicer City Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Levi Nolan “Lee” Bahr was born June 14, 1933, in Hutchinson, Minnesota, the son of Edward and Ruby Alice (Nelson) Bahr. He grew up north of Lake Lillian and graduated from Atwater High School in 1952. On June 28, 1952, he married Beverly Ann Bloomquist in Hutchinson and four children: Vickie, Tim, Phil, and Tom were born to their marriage. They lived in Atwater, Willmar, Philadelphia, St. Paul, and Hutchinson, before moving to their home on Green Lake in Spicer.

Lee worked at the Standard station, JC Penney, and RE Torgerson’s in Willmar, before becoming an agent for Penn Mutual Life Insurance. He later owned several businesses in Hutchinson, including Lee’s Inn Apco Truck Stop, Red Owl, Country Ms. and Country Gentleman clothing stores, a Shell station, and Crow River Motors. He also owned the A & W in Benson, TT Phillips in Kandiyohi, and Junction Café in Belgrade. He ended his career owning Kandi Advertising. In 1962, Lee purchased a food stand at the Minnesota State Fair, where he has operated The Lunch Box, Mexican Hat and Italian Junction food stands. His family has operated stands at the Fair for 60 years and continue to operate them each summer.

He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Elks, Knights of Columbus, Ducks Unlimited, and Sons of the American Legion. He was also a member of Little Crow Golf Course in Spicer, where he enjoyed golfing for many years.

Lee is survived by his wife of 70 years, Beverly; his four children: Vickie Vogt of New London, Tim Bahr of St. Cloud, Phil (Lori) Bahr of New London, and Tom (Jayne) Bahr of St. Cloud; nine grandchildren: Nick Vogt (Lisa Pilarski), Nathan (Allie) Vogt, Michele (Josh) White, Traci (Aaron) Haugen, Kelsey (Paul) Mitchell, Barbie Savolkoul, Lexa (Adam) Hatlestad, Lindsay (Mat) Salzbrun, and Alex (Lauren) Bahr; and fourteen great-grandchildren: Darrian, Brooklyn, and Nathan Jr. Vogt; Tyson Gislason (fiancé Ariana) and Jase White; Evan, Ethan and Eli Haugen; Lola, Ophelia and Crew Mitchell; Hailey and Tenley Salzbrun; and Emily Bahr.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son-in-law: Bruce “Spoonie” Vogt.