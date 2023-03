Jan. 14, 1950 - Feb. 9, 2023

OLIVIA, Minn. - Linda A. Nezworski, 73, Hector, Minn., died Thursday, Feb. 9, in Olivia Hospital & Clinic.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, Minn.

Arrangements by the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.