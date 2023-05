Feb. 12, 1950 - May 14, 2023

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. - Linda Dahl, 73, Granite Falls, Minn., died Sunday, May 14, in Avera Care Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Granite Falls. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Friday, May 19, at Granite Falls Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Sparta Cemetery near Granite Falls.

Arrangements by Wing-Bain Funeral Home.