Linda Westberg

Linda D. Westberg, 73, of New London, died Friday, July 28th at her home. Her memorial service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, August 4th at Refuge Church in Willmar. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Thursday at the church and continue one hour prior to her service. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in New London.

Linda Diane Westberg was the adored firstborn of Glenn and Helen (Skoglund) Anderson. She was born on July 9th,1950 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Linda attended and graduated from school in Kensington, Minnesota.

Linda married her beloved high school sweetheart, Michael Westberg, on December 21st, 1968. Mike and Linda had two daughters, Michelle (Shelly) and Heather. For forty-three years the family lived near Ringo Lake in a house built by Mike. During those years, Linda worked at the KWLM radio station selling advertising. Many years later she would try something new and became a tour director for R & J Tours, traveling across the nation and outside the country via coach buses, planes and even trains. Linda loved adventure and she loved people, so this was the perfect job for her for nearly twenty years.

Linda was a prayer warrior. After much prayer and a picture in her mind of where she felt God was leading she and some friends started the Sonshine Music festival in 1982 in Willmar, Minnesota. They wanted a faith-focused event for the youth of the area and worked to grow Sonshine into something that served people from all over the midwest and beyond for thirty years, at times hosting 30,000 attendees. Families and youth groups made it a tradition to make the yearly voyage to Willmar to camp and attend concerts throughout the day and evening. Linda worked tirelessly to ensure the hospitality given to the artists and all who bought tickets was the best it could be. She prepared every year, all year long, for Sonshine in July, while also working full-time and taking care of her family.

Becoming a grandmother was one of the greatest joys of Linda’s life. She spent endless hours making food for them; whatever they wanted, always. She played many games, watched too many kid shows, and said a lot of prayers over them while tickling their backs before they went to sleep. Her four grandsons and one granddaughter have been given a gift in having had a grandma like Nanny. Deep into her Alzheimer’s struggle, her face still lit up at the sight of Zachary, Max, Miles, Asher, and Elsie Jane. When she could no longer make their favorite smoothies on demand like in all the years before, she still gave each grandchild the gift of pure unconditional love.

Alzheimer’s Disease will never be Linda’s entire story. She lived many adventure-filled years alongside her beloved Mikey. She served and loved throngs of people with open arms. She stubbornly refused to give up, leaning heavily on her Christian faith and a sure belief that all things work together for good.

Linda passed away surrounded by friends and family in her home on July 28th, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Helen Anderson and many loving aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband, Michael; her daughters, Shelly (David) Ceasar and Heather (Jason Ogdahl) King; her grandsons, Zachary and Maxwell (Ceasar), Miles and Asher (King), her best caregiver and granddaughter, Elsie Jane; brother, Timothy Anderson, sister, Kay Anderson, and brother, Alan (Robin) Anderson.