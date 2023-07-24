Lloyd Tollefson

Lloyd S. Tollefson of Willmar passed away July 20, 2023 at Bethesda Grand in Willmar at the age of 94--just 2 days shy of celebrating his 95th birthday. His Funeral service will be at 10:30 am, Thursday, July 27th at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar. Visitation will be from 5-6:30 pm, Wednesday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home and continue one hour prior to his service. Burial will be at Norwegian Grove Lutheran Cemetery in Gaylord. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Bethel Lutheran Church, the Alzheimer’s Association, CentraCare Hospice or a charity of your choice. www.hafh.org

Born July 22, 1928 on his parent’s farm in New Sweden Township in rural Gaylord, MN, Lloyd was the sixth of 10 children born to Theodore and Martha (Syversud) Tollefson. He was confirmed at the Norwegian Grove Lutheran Church in rural Gaylord and graduated from Gaylord High School in 1947.

After graduation Lloyd worked on his father’s farm until 1948 when he began driving the cream truck for the Norseland Creamery and in 1949 began assisting a cousin on his farm. In December 1950 Lloyd and his younger brother Glenn enlisted in the U.S. Air Force together where Lloyd completed radio maintenance school.

In June of 1950 Lloyd met the love of his life, Patricia Greeder and they were married January 5, 1952 in San Angelo, TX where Lloyd was stationed at Goodfellow Air Force Base. In June 1952 he was sent to Germany where he completed advanced radio school before being sent to Bushy Park Air Force Base in Teddington England. Pat was able to join him there in November 1952. Their 2 oldest children were born while in England.

In November 1954 Lloyd was honorably discharged from the Air Force and they returned to rural Gaylord where Lloyd began renting his father’s farm, purchasing it in March of 1963. Their two youngest children were born during those years.

Lloyd and Pat worked side-by-side on the farm harvesting crops, maintaining their 36-head dairy herd and raising beef cattle until 1990 when they auctioned their dairy herd. They continued farming their land until 1993 when they sold their remaining livestock and began renting out their land, fully retiring. Lloyd and Pat moved to Willmar in 1995 and became active members of Bethel Lutheran Church, the Fedraheimen Lodge of the Sons of Norway and the Willmar Senior Citizens Club where they proudly served as the 2001 Willmar Fests Senior King and Queen.

Lloyd joined the West Central Antique Power Collector’s Club where he participated in numerous shows and events with his four restored antique tractors: a 1938 Farmall F20, a 1941 B Farmall, a 1952 H Farmall and a 1941 A John Deere. He was very proud of his farming heritage.

Lloyd and Pat were well-known for their hospitality and willingness to lend a helping hand and the coffee pot was always on at their home. Lloyd was a great “Mr. Fix-it” and was always willing to tinker and fix anything anyone needed help with. He was a devoted husband sitting daily at Pat’s side through her battle with Alzheimer’s until her death in 2019.

Lloyd and Pat always enjoyed their travels through the U.S. and their two trips to Norway and Sweden and particularly their trip of reminiscence to England in 2007.

Lloyd is survived by his four children; Stephen (Margaret) of Mankato, Kathleen (Gary) Thonvold of Willmar, Jeffrey (Eileen) of Cold Spring and Sharon Tollefson of Willmar. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, Justin and Geoffrey Tollefson; Kristian, Aubrey and Dain Thonvold; James Tollefson and Lou (Laura) Lou; and Brittany and Andrew Polzin as well as 6 great-grandchildren, Will and Anja Thonvold, Jase and Jessa Thonvold, Oliver Tollefson and Porter Polzin. Lloyd has two surviving brothers and a sister. He was preceded in death by his wife Pat, his parents, four brothers and two sisters.

Special thanks to the staff at Bethesda Grand and CentraCare Rice Hospice for their loving care and support.