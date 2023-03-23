Lois Baumann, age 88, of Bird Island, MN died Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. Mass of Christian Burial is Wednesday, March 29 2023 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island, Rev. Rick Bokinskie and Rev. George Schmit will officiate. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Mount Carmel Cemetery in Long Prairie on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia, MN.

Lois Ann Bruder was born on August 10, 1934 to Louis & Hattie (Neumann) Bruder in Long Prairie, Minnesota. She grew up and attended school in Long Prairie. After High School graduation in 1952, Lois moved to Minneapolis where she worked as a secretary. On Oct 8, 1960, she married Buddy (Alphonso) Baumann and worked on the family farm in Bird Island until retiring and moving into “town” in 1992.

Lois loved polka dancing, gardening, playing Wahoo (SP), cooking, baking and spending time with family and friends. When you went to Lois’ house, you never went home hungry.

Lois is survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband Buddy, three sisters and 5 brothers.