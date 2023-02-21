Lolla Schiffman, 94, of Willmar, died Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar.

Her funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to her service at the church. Interment will be at Roseville Cemetery in Hawick. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice or Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.

Lolla was born October 30, 1928, in Hawick, Minnesota, the daughter of Walter and Alice (Jones) Forness. She grew up in Hawick and graduated from Paynesville High School. Following high school, she moved to Billings, Montana, where she worked at a five and dime. Lolla married Fred Kent in Billings and three children: Linda, Sharon and Randall were born to their marriage. Fred died unexpectedly in 1959. Lolla later met Lester Kaenel who was serving in the Navy in Billings. They were married in 1960 and a son Ronald was born to their marriage. The family lived in several places, where Lester served in the Navy, including Billings, Norfolk, VA, Washington, DC, Long Beach, CA, and Forest Heights, MD. After Lester’s discharge, they moved to Willmar, Minnesota. Lolla and Lester later divorced. In 1980, she married Marlin Schiffman, and they made their home in Willmar. Lolla worked in housekeeping at Infinia and Bethesda Nursing Homes until her retirement.

Lolla was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Willmar and was active in Bible study. She enjoyed reading biographies, gardening, and playing cards. She also enjoyed spending time with her family; especially cooking meals for them or making cookies with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Linda Kent of California, Sharon (Bob) Curtis of California, Randall (Gina) Kent of Utah, and Ron (Lisa) Kaenel of Willmar, MN; five grandchildren: Robert (Justine) Lanes, Stephanie Allred, Matthew Kent, Michael Kent, and Alexis (Dan) Kaenel; seven great-grandchildren: Rafael Lanes; Tejal, Kennedy, Mercedes, Hazel, Jazzlyn, and Jasper Allred, and Adaliah Kaenel; and many other loving relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Walter Forness and Alice Forness Swanson; husbands: Fred Kent and Marlin Schiffman; a brother: Orville Forness; and an infant sibling.