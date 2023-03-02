Loren Evenson

Loren David Evenson, son of Joseph and Martha Evenson, born and raised in Willmar, brother of Judith Johnson, Becker, MN, Marlyn (Colleen) Evenson, Princeton, MN, Karen Kuehn, Ray (Karen) Evenson, Willmar, MN. Loren was preceded in death by his parents, sister Karen, brother Marlyn, daughter Michelle, and grandson Jon.

Loren married Peggy Clatt and together they had two children, Lisa (Jerry) Rutland, Princeton, MN, and Michelle Evenson. Loren married Denise Schjenken and together they had two children, Danielle Evenson, St. Cloud, MN, and Mark Evenson, Willmar, MN.

Loren was a proud grandfather of Dj (Shanna) Erickson, Hibbing, MN, Jon Schnackenberg, Nate Rutland, Appleton, MN, Nick Rutland, Appleton, MN, Jason Rutland, Alexandria, MN, Marquez Evenson, Becker, MN, Kayden Daniels, US Navy, Mayport, FL, Theodore O’Neil, and Dominick O’Neil, St. Cloud, MN.

Loren was especially proud of his title as “Great Grandfather” to Jamison Warner, Ayden Rutland, Faith Rutland, Owen Erickson, Ellie Rutland, and Delilah Erickson.

In addition to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, Loren has numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends who will miss him.

Loren graduated from Willmar Senior High and Willmar Technical College. Although living elsewhere from time to time, Willmar was his home and where he lived the majority of his life. Loren was trained and employed as a welder/metal fabricator, worked construction, but preferred traveling the open road as a truck driver. Loren was obsessed with westerns, country music, and was an avid sports fan.

Loren and Peggy reunited and enjoyed their life together. Winters were spent attending the grandson’s sporting events and summers were spent camping with family and friends. Loren loved to sit around the campfire and enjoyed playing campfire games with the grandkids.

Loren was a member of the Eagles Club, Sons of the American Legion, VFW Men’s Auxiliary, and could frequently be found at a local watering hole socializing with friends.

Lisa and Mark will be hosting a Happy Hour at the Willmar Eagles Club on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm to celebrate the life of their father.