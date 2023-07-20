Loren Paul Stadtherr

Loren P. Stadtherr, 65, of Willmar, died Saturday, July 15th at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Monday, July 24th at Church of St. Mary in Willmar with visitation starting at 9:30 am. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. A celebration will follow at Willmar Elks Lodge #952. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.www.hafh.org

Loren was born September 9, 1957, in Melrose, Minnesota, the son of LuVerne and Rose (Spieker) Stadtherr. He grew up in Michigan and Wisconsin before attending high school in Raymond, MN.

On January 20, 1984, he was united in marriage to Mary Jo Tompt in Sioux Falls, SD. Following their marriage, after moving to Willmar, Loren worked at Seeco and later Trouw Nutrition before retiring.

Loren was an active member of Elks Lodge #952 where he was a past Exalted Ruler. He enjoyed fishing and greatly treasured the memories made with family and friends while doing so. He was an avid Vikings fan for most of the year before teasing and ribbing his family about their ability to always falter. Loren’s ability to talk to anyone, his great sense of humor and his unconditional selflessness were some of his greatest attributes. His family was always first and they will be forever grateful for his love for them.

Surviving are his children, Joshua (Erin Kennedy) Stadtherr of Minneapolis, Amanda Stadtherr of Willmar; two grandchildren, Chesten and Sage; his parents, LuVerne and Rose Stadtherr of Willmar; siblings: Pat Moore of Willmar, Cathy (Brian) Hunstad of Willmar, Ann (Kent) Rupp of New London, Joe Stadtherr of St. Petersburg, FL, Tom (Sara) Stadtherr of Glenwood and Deb (Mike) Ahlers of Ft. Wayne, IN. Also surviving are his sisters/brothers-in-law: Patricia (Phillip) Wright of Willmar, James (Elaine) Tompt of St. Michael, Teresa Smith of Sioux Falls, SD, John (Rebecca) Tompt of Willmar, Jane (Jeff) Jensen of Willmar, and David (Kathy) Tompt of Eden Prairie, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo, on April 4, 2013; mother and father-in-law, Darwin and Viola Tompt and brothers-in-law, Tim Smith and Larry Moore.