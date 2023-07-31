Lorine Hanson, 93, of Montevideo, passed away on July 25, at Copper Glen Assisted Living. Funeral service was held on Monday, July 31st at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Arrangements Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Lorine Alice Hanson was born October 14, 1929, the daughter of Emmanuel H. & Ida (Grosz) Mogck, in Hutchinson County, South Dakota. She was baptized and confirmed in the Congregational faith. Lorine graduated from Montevideo High School and continued her education at Macalester College.

Lorine was united in marriage to Walter R. Hanson on December 27, 1949, in Montevideo. Their union was blessed with three children. Lorine was instrumental in the formation of the Head Start Program in Montevideo and dedicated many years to the Montevideo Public School System as a Social Worker. She was extremely involved in her community, and a leader in many area and national organizations. Lorine’s faith was a big part of her life and she was an active leader and role model within the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Montevideo. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, gardening, playing cards (especially Bridge), and was an avid reader and pet lover.

She is survived by her children: Judy (Dean) Gosseling of Clara City, Richard (Kathy) Hanson of Liberal, Kansas, and Mary Jo (Frank) Kerr of Sartell; special daughter and sister to the family, Anne Sande of Brookings, South Dakota; three grandchildren: Richard Hanson, Ashley Moore, and Elizabeth Kerr; four great-grandchildren: Braeden Hanson, Ethan Moore, Aiden Moore, and Logan Moore; nephew Bruce (Pat) Nokleby of Paynesville; and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.