Lorna Jean Carlson, 81, of Murdock, died Wednesday, July 19th at Compassionate Cottages in Willmar.

Lorna Jean Carlson was born April 2, 1942, to Lawrence and Leonora (Nybakke) Lindquist in Hayes Township. She was baptized at Monson Lake Lutheran Church and later confirmed in June of 1956 at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church. She attended District 29 Country School before graduating from Kerkhoven High School in 1960. She continued her education at Concordia College where she studied teaching.

On November 27, 1960, Lorna was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Carlson at Monson Lake Lutheran Church. Following their marriage, they spent the next 60 years farming in Hayes Township. They made their home on the farm where they raised their five sons: Robin, Reid, Ross, Leif and Lane.

Lorna was very involved at Kerkhoven Lutheran where she helped with cradle roll, WELCA, quilting, choir, teaching Sunday school and was the church organist at Monson Lake Church. Lorna was also a 4-H leader, part of the homemaker’s club and was a board member at the Swift County Historical Society.

She is survived by her sons: Robbin (Jean) Carlson of Murdock, Reid (Becky) Carlson of Kerkhoven, Ross (Beth) Carlson of Murdock, Leif (Bonnie) Carlson of Murdock and Lane Carlson of Murdock; 14 grandchildren: Brett, Bailey (Brady) Wersinger, Brooke (Cody) Simonson, Ryan (Jessi), Darrin (Kayla), Sarah (Tyler) Eckenrode, Mallory (Ryan) Vos, Regan, Tyler (Jessica), Ashley (Hunter) Weddington, Zachary (Maddi), Jacob, Jared and Julia; and 17 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, LeAnn Dean of Morris.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, parents, and brother, Larry Lindquist.