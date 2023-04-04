April 19, 1932 - April 1, 2023

CROSSLAKE, Minn. - Lorraine Hammer, 90, Bird Island, Minn., died Saturday, April 1, in Golden Horizon Memory Care Home.

Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, May 13, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island. Pastor Dan Croonquist will officiate. Burial will be in Bird Island City Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the hospice organization of your choice.

Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service in Olivia, Minn.