April 19, 1932 - April 1, 2023

CROSSLAKE, Minn. - Lorraine Hammer, 90, Crosslake, formerly Bird Island, Minn., died Saturday, April 1, in Golden Horizons Memory Care Home.

Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, May 13, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island. Pastor Dan Croonquist will officiate. Burial will be in Bird Island City Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to a hospice organization of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service in Olivia, Minn.