Lucille Kohout, age 99, of Olivia, died Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Rev. Joe Steinbeisser as celebrant. Burial is in the church cemetery. Visitation is Sunday from 4-6 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Olivia and continues at the church on Monday for one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia, MN.

Lucille Ruth Kohout was born November 2, 1923 in Troy Township to John and Susan (Dingels) Jansen. Lucille’s positive energy for living was fostered by her love of family and friends, her faith and enjoyment of country living. In her youth she attended both “country school” as well as St. Aloysius Catholic. Throughout her life she fondly reminisced about those times with her friends; many of which remained close to her later in life. She truly valued her family ties and generously shared her time and all that she could offer- that included the fruits of her always bountiful garden. Every fall season found her canning and preserving - and providing her family the results of her efforts. On September 28, 1948 Lucille Jansen married Edward Kohout at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia. She enjoyed taking lunch to her husband Ed while he worked in the field- he would often then present her with a bunch of flowers he casually gathered in anticipation of their shared lunch together. As time went on, she and Ed happily remained on their farm busily gardening, tending to their work and close with their faith to each other and God.

Lucille remained strong after the loss of her husband, and stayed on the farm until she required more assistance. Lucille then resided for several years at Parkview Village in Olivia where she made fast friends with both residents and staff. As the years progressed, she may not have remembered names or specifics, but always had a ready smile. She was loved by all who knew her, and respected for her spirit of life and faith in God.

Lucille was the remaining member of her family with all other family members preceding her in death. Her husband Ed preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Connie and husband Bill of Bird Island, MN and son Mark and partner Dwayne from San Diego. Blessed Be Her Memory