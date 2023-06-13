Lynda Uhles Portinga, 83, of Maryville IL, passed away on June 11, 2023 at Brightly Senior Living in Glen Carbon, IL. Lynda married Raymond Lee Portinga November 7, 1963 and he survives her. She retired from IBM, St. Louis MO, in 1993, then sold real estate until her second retirement in 2006. She was a member of the Collinsville-Troy Church of Christ, Collinsville IL.

Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Madeline Uhles, Benton IL, her brother and sister-in-law, Rudy and Jean Uhles, Benton IL. She was also preceded in death by two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, of Minnesota and one brother-in-law of Colorado.

She is survived by son, Nathan (Cherie) Portinga, Port St. Lucie FL, and grandsons Jonathan (Rachel), Grovetown GA, and Christian, Port St. Lucie FL, and daughter Susan (Ed) Mikelson-Sullivan of Overland Park KS, and grandsons Joe (Sara) and great grandson Maverick, grandson Tim, granddaughters Sarah and Caroline, and sisters-in-law Joan Abreu, Broomfield CO and Carol Portinga, Litchfield MN.

Services will be at Collinsville-Troy Church of Christ 1400 Troy Road, Collinsville IL, on June 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM with a with a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Brightly Senior Living, 200 Brightly Way, ATTN: In Memory of Lynda Portinga, Glen Carbon IL 62034.

Per her wishes, she was cremated and a private burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, rural Benton IL, at a later date.