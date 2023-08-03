Lynette Carol Hauser, 83, of Willmar, died Monday, July 31st at Carris Care Center in Willmar. Her funeral will be 11:00 am, Friday, August 11th at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Raymond with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Thursday, August 10th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. www.hafh.org

Lynette was born September 26, 1939, in Willmar, the daughter of Laurella Bakken and Merlin Hintz, later being adopted by her uncle and aunt, Edwin and Reah Miller. She attended school in Raymond, graduating from Raymond High School in 1957. She attended Minneapolis Business College, completing a secretarial course in May of 1958.

On June 21, 1958, she was united in marriage to Ronald Hauser at United Methodist Church in Raymond, the church in which she was baptized and confirmed. They lived in Minneapolis for a year and she was employed by Northwestern Bank, before moving to Raymond in 1959. After returning to Raymond, she worked for a variety of businesses including Variety Stores, Willmar State Hospital, Raymond School, CD Ulrich CPA, Kandiyohi County Family Services, Spectrum Home Health and Compassionate Care.

She was a Sunday School teacher, sang in the church choir and was past vice president of WELCA of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Lynette loved music, playing the trombone in high school along with the piano. Her and Ron loved going to dances when they were younger. Over the years, she enjoyed spending time at her cousin’s cottage on the lake, gardening, sewing, fishing and watching the Twins and Vikings.

Twenty days before their 50th Anniversary in 2008, Ron preceded her in death.

Surviving her are her children, Tammi Chastain of Tulsa, OK, Ronette (Aubrey) Jones of Oklahoma City, OK, and Nichole Hauser of Willmar; daughter-in-law, Mary (Dick) Reitsma; grandchildren, Logan (Heather) Wensman, Ryan Nygren, Lance Hauser, Ahren Hagerty, Jonah Jones, Noah Jones, Cassie (Brian) Layton, Megan Nygren, Emily Hauser, Denise Bryson, and Micah Jones, and 20 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Jim (Bernice) Muckey, Gary Muckey, Cindy (Dick) May and sisters-in-law, Carol Miller, Arlys Lindgren, Darlene Hauser and Sue Hauser, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides Ron and her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey, daughter, Terri, biological parents, Merlin Hintz and Laurela Bakken, and her brother, Steve Miller.