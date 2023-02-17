We celebrate the life of Mae Rose Sather who passed away at age 94 on February 10, 2023, at Copperleaf Assisted Living. A Celebration of Life visitation with family will be Friday, February 24, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church Encore Building. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar.

Mae was born in Barronett, Wisconsin, on May 1, 1928, and was the youngest of eight children. On August 26, 1947, she married John Sather. They were married for nearly 70 years and had four children, Donna, Paulette (Polly), Randy and David.

The first seven years of their marriage they lived in Milbank, South Dakota. Mae taught all grades in a little country school. In 1955, the family moved to Willmar, Minnesota. She was the bookkeeper for Sather’s Appliance Service and then for Willmar Coop Credit Union. Her most recent position was at the Kandiyohi Family Service where she worked as an account clerk for many years until she retired. Following retirement, Mae volunteered at Rice Memorial Hospital in the health insurance counseling program.

Her family describes Mae as loving, kind, giving, serving and supportive. She was a wonderful cook. She was known for making birthday cakes for family members.

She is survived by her four children: Donna Bonawitz of Willmar; Paulette Reigstad (Clair) of Willmar; Randy Sather (Dorothy) of Florence, Arizona; and David Sather (Janet) of Sartell, Minnesota; as well as eight grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John, son-in-law Bob Bonawitz, daughter-in-law Diane Sather, granddaughter Michelle Sather, two brothers and four sisters.