Marcia A. Skindelien, age 89, of Sunburg, passed away Monday evening, June 5, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 11 at Hope Lutheran Church in Sunburg. Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12, at Hope Lutheran Church. Interment will be at West Norway Lake Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Sunburg Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Marcia Amanda Skindelien was born on September 4, 1933, on a farm in Hayes Township, Swift County, Minnesota, the daughter of Herbert and Anna (Gunderson) Leaf. She grew up in the Sunburg community, was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Benson, confirmed at West Norway Lake Lutheran Church and received her education at the Sunburg District #59 school. On January 15, 1953, Marcia was united in marriage to Wendell Kermit Skindelien. They made their home in Sunburg and were blessed with a daughter, Monica. In the early 1950’s, Marcia also owned and operated the Sunburg Café and also worked as a waitress at the Glacial Trail Supper Club. Since 1957, Marcia and Wendell have owned and operated the Skindelien Hardware Store in Sunburg. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church and active in numerous women’s church groups. She was also a member of the Sunburg Commercial Club and the V.F.W. Auxiliary. Marcia enjoyed baking, cooking, flowers, dancing to old time music, telling stories and visiting with friends. She kept very active watching her grandchildren’s activities.

She is survived by her daughter, Monica (Richard) Elliott of Sunburg, two grandchildren, Greg (Ashley) Elliott of Sunburg and Meriah Elliott of Sunburg; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Kallie Elliott; one sister, Ramona Christenson of Willmar and a brother-in-law, James Jorgenson of Sunburg, besides many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wendell in 2012; two sisters, Mary Ann (Galen) and Mavis; six brothers, Luverne, Howard (Betty), Morris (Lois), Ardell, Duane (Ardis) and Allen (Betty); and one brother-in-law, James.