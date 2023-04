Mardella Matteson, age 94, of Benson passed away March 27, 2023, at Scandi Haven Village Memory Care Unit in Benson, Minnesota. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from noon until 1 p.m. at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Benson, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will be at the Hillside Cemetery at Rosholt, South Dakota at a later date. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is assisting the family with arrangements.