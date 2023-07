Aug. 2, 1923 - July 2, 2023

WILLMAR, Mass. - Margaret Zimmer, 99, Willmar, Minn., died Sunday, July 2, in CentraCare Rice Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Assembly of God Church in Willmar. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Friday, July 7, at the church. Interment will be in St. Johnโ€™s Lutheran Cemetery near Pennock, Minn.

Arrangements by Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.