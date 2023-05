Jan. 26, 1928 - May 9, 2023

WILLMAR, Minn. - Marilyn Moorhouse, 95, Spicer, Minn., died Tuesday, May 9, in CentraCare Willmar Care Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Monday, May 15, at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake near New London, Minn. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Willmar.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home in New London.