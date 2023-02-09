“Just tell me the rules and I will win.” Well, God must have told Mark the rules because he won. As of Monday Feb. 6th, Mark Alan Curtis is in a better place, pain free, running around, spiking a volleyball, hugging his mom, and asking God ALL the questions.

On Saturday Feb. 18th we will be celebrating the life of Mark at Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, MN with visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. and services at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Sarah Larson officiant.

Mark was born August 25th, 1953, to Chester and June (Homac) Curtis in Wadena, MN. He spent his first couple years on the family farm in Hewitt before moving to Minot, ND and then finally settling in Willmar, MN. Growing up Mark kept busy collecting butterflies, fish, and any other creature he could get his hands on. In his youth he was an active member of the Boy Scouts, an accomplished football and wrestler, actor, and singer. He graduated from Willmar High School in 1971. He attended Willmar Community College and graduated with a machinist degree. He quickly learned (as he always said) that his thumbs were not connected to his brain and being a machinist was not for him. He then enrolled at St. Cloud State where he graduated with a degree in marketing and management.

In 1977 he met the love of his life Susan, and they were married in 1978 and recently celebrated their 44th anniversary.

After college Mark worked in management at Polar Tank and then worked for the Boy Scouts of America, a job he loved except for the time it took away from his family. He then found his passion working in advertising and marketing first at a local company then eventually forming Curtis Marketing Group. Mark ended his career with his crowning achievement, writing a booklet on Sleep Disordered Breathing in Children, a tool to help explain to parents what it is and what can be done about it. It was very important for Mark to make a difference in this world and to be remembered for something other than selling “blue sky”.

Mark was very passionate about conserving and observing nature and was an avid gardener. He never met a hosta he didn’t love (or own)!

Mark’s main crowning achievements were his jewels, his daughters Margaret (Joey) Rockhold and Alana (Vineet Nair) Curtis and his grandbabies Rosalyn Rockhold, Amelia and Michael Curtis.

Along with his wife, children and grandchildren Mark is survived by his sister Judi (Russ) Rabak, and mother-in-law (mom) Donna Bahe and his very special furry daughter Martha. Mark was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robin.