Nov. 4, 1960 - March 24, 2023

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Mark E. “Gator” Dallmann, 62, East Lake Lillian Township, Minn., died Friday, March 24, in St. Cloud Hospital.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, at the church. Interment will be at a later date.

Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector, Minn.