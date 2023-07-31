Martin R. Ulferts

Martin Ray Ulferts, 54, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

A celebration of life gathering will be from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, at the Benson/Ulferts farm 2944 180th Street SE, Atwater, MN 56209. Cake and coffee will be served.

He was born July 14, 1968, in. Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Clifford and Joanne (Talsma) Ulferts. On August 29, 1992, in Spring Lake, Michigan, he married Dianne Dawes, who survives.

Also surviving are his father, Clifford Ulferts of Atwater, Minnesota; stepbrother, Jeffrey (Christie) Eickhoff of Montevideo, Minnesota; mother-in-law, Linda Dawson of Fruitport, Michigan; sister-in-law, Teresa Dawes of Allegan, Michigan; two nieces, Jesseca (Austen) Nausieda and Tesa Kizziar; and two nephews, Zachary Kizziar and Seth Henry. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joanne Greene; and two sisters, Robyn Ulferts and Missi Jo Kizziar.

Martin graduated from high school in Raymond, Minnesota, and first attended Willmar Community College in Willmar, Minnesota. He went on to Western Michigan University, studying political science and where he was chief justice on the student council. Martin eventually earned his juris doctorate degree from Valparaiso University.

Martin served the community as a Juvenile Public Defender, Juvenile Prosecutor and was formerly on the board at Social and Learning Institute in Michigan City. He has been practicing law in Michigan City since 1997. Martin loved representing the law and helping others.