Cotten,

Mary Ann Cotten (O’Laughlin) of Willmar MN (recently residing at Heathers Manor in Crystal MN), died on Saturday, April 1, 2023. She was born on November 30, 1940 in Shakopee MN to William and Margaret (O’Brien) O’Laughlin. On May 27, 1961, Mary Ann married Gary Cotten and raised their family in Willmar MN. Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gary, children Mike Cotten, Laurie (Zane) Klupacs, Nancy Cotten, David (Kelly) Cotten, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many loving family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Tom and Jerry (Nikki), and her sister Peggy. Visitation Wednesday (TONIGHT) from 5-7pm and Service Thursday 4/6 at 3:00pm with visitation 1 hour prior and refreshments to follow all at:

www.Washburn-McReav.com

Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643

5125 West Broadway, Crystal