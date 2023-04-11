Mary Ann Schemmel, age 76, of New London, MN and formerly of Danube, MN, died on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Willmar with Father Steve Verhelst as celebrant. Visitation will be Sunday, April 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery in Olivia. Donations are preferred to AIM Advocacy and Integration Matters, P.O. 214, Willmar, MN 56201. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.

Mary Ann Schemmel was born on September 19, 1946 to Arnold and Hilda (Klement) Schweiss in New Ulm, MN. She lived on a farm near Fairfax for one year before moving to Redwood Falls, where she spent the rest of her childhood years. She graduated from high school in 1964 and then continued on to Willmar Community College for her cosmetology training. She began her career in Cosmetology at Johnson’s Beauty Lounge in Redwood Falls. On September 3rd, 1966 she married Woody Schemmel and they made their home on a farm near Danube. Woody and Mary Ann were blessed with three daughters. Mary Ann continued her employment in Redwood Falls for a while, and then opened her own beauty shop in Danube until 1971. After her children were born, Mary Ann was a mom and homemaker, and helped out at area beauty shops as needed. Later she worked as a paraprofessional at RCW and BOLD schools.

Mary Ann enjoyed camping weekends with her family and being outside. She also enjoyed flowers, reading, baking, and sporting events and activities. Mary Ann was a fun-loving, caring, and kind person who loved socializing and being with family and friends. She was a very proud mom and grandma. She did volunteer work for the RCW and BOLD schools and at Carris Rice Hospital in Willmar. She also did a lot to enrich the lives of mentally challenged people in Renville and Kandiyohi counties. After retirement she and Woody spent their winters in Orlando, Florida working for Disney.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 56 years, Woody of New London; her three daughters: Tonia Olsen (Trygve) of Dassel, Nicole Simonette (Todd) of Dayton, and Jackie Schemmel of Willmar, her grandchildren Brynn, Sigrid, and Soren Olsen and Lexi, Olivia, and Julia Simonette; her siblings: Arnie Schweiss, Mike Schweiss, Deb Kohout, and Lisa Hagen and many nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Hilda Schweiss, her brother Mark Schweiss, her sister-in-laws: Cathy Schweiss and Connie Bloedo; her brother-in-laws: Jim Schemmel, Terry Schemmel, and Roger Schemmel and her nephew Eric Hagen. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia, MN (320) 523-1102 www.dirksblem.com