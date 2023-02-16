Mary Ann Wilkowske

Mary Ann Norman Wilkowske, age 79, of Willmar, passed away February 15, 2023, surrounded by family. Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, February 20, 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Mary with interment in the church cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed at: https://www.ourlivingwater.org/marywilkowske.htmlVisitation is Sunday, February 19, 2-4 p.m. at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations are encouraged to the Barn Theatre. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Mary was born March 21, 1943, in Willmar, Minnesota, the daughter of Lester and Dorothy (Kelly) Norman. She grew up in Willmar, graduated from Willmar High School in 1961, and attended St. Cloud State University earning a bachelor’s degree in Education.

Mary began her teaching career in White Bear Lake and met her husband, Doug. They were married July 25, 1970. In 1974, they moved to Willmar. Mary substitute taught and later became a Title 1 Teacher, tutor in area group homes and a teacher of English Language Learners. After retiring from teaching in 1999, she became a successful sales representative for Jostens.

Mary loved life. She treasured every moment with her family. She reveled in time with her friends (Cheers!). She invested in her community as a Barn Theatre board member (and presence on the stage), and as a member of the Willmar Arts Council and the Church of St. Mary. She enjoyed music, art, theater and a good laugh. She believed in human potential, especially every child’s.

She is survived by husband, Doug; sons, Chris (and Hannah) Wilkowske of Moab, Utah, and Andy Wilkowske (and Erika Taibl) of St. Paul; grandchildren, Magdalena, Ingeborg, Annika and Jack; one sister, Patty Radabaugh of Willmar, and many relatives and friends who already miss her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, David Norman and Barbie Norman Colburn.