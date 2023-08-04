Mary Jane Stredde, 88, of Willmar, died Friday, July 28th at Bethesda Grand. Her funeral will be 11:00 am, Saturday, August 12th at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Pennock with interment in the church cemetery. There will be a reception held following the interment at Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Pennock. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 pm, Friday, August 11th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. www.hafh.org

Mary Jane was born November 8, 1934 on the family farm south of Pennock, the daughter of Peter and Cora (Erickson) Rusten. Her family later moved to Priam. Mary led a wonderful life there with her three siblings, Eunice, Marvin and Carol, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends nearby. She was active in 4-H and her church, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Pennock. She attended school in Raymond and graduated from Willmar High School in 1952.

She would fondly talk about her job of working at Diamond Vogel Paint. All the knowledge she gained from working at the store was very handy for her family and friends, especially when they wanted to wallpaper!

She met Carl Stredde of South Dakota in Terrace, MN, where he was farming at the time and on June 17, 1960, she was united in marriage, and Mary Jane joined Carl’s family of sisters, Lorinda, Bertha, Ella, Ruth, Mary Ann, Babe, and brothers, Fritz and Walter, along with Carl’s father, Fred. After the wedding, the couple moved to Canisota, SD, where they had a farm. Carl’s family was happy to welcome a Norwegian into the German family and would finally get to try lutefisk, they did but weren’t converted. After a year, they returned to Minnesota and lived and farmed near St. John’s Lake. They were blessed with four children, Sheila, Paula, Nancy and Jeffrey. Carl was taken from their lives in February of 1969 in an auto accident.

After Mary Jane had recovered from the accident along with all the children, they left the farm life and moved to Pennock where Mary Jane sold Avon and raised her children. After a few years and Jeff was in school, Mary Jane started working at Bethesda as a housekeeper, friend to the residents, and fill-in interior decorator. If there was an empty spot that needed something, Mary Jane filled the spot. She worked at Bethesda for over 30 years.

In her spare time, which she never had a lot of, she did have a few hobbies, mainly crafting or ceramics, but most of all she enjoyed young people. She enjoyed greatly being a Girl Scout leader, leader for the Silver Comets 4-H Club, and was very active with St. John’s Lutheran Church, serving in many positions. She had been the Sunday School Superintendent and teacher, council secretary, youth leader as well as the janitor.

She also participated in the Thursday Evening Club (Circle) and served on the Pennock Community Center Board for many years.

After she retired, she volunteered at Bethesda’s Svea Coop and Bethesda Day Break playing cards and as Grandma Janey in Bethesda’s Head Start program. For her unselfish commitment to others and in recognition for all her volunteering, Mary Jane received the Pennock Lion’s Citizen of the Year Award. She also received the Volunteer of the Year Award from Minnesota Aging Institute. She will be remembered for all the heart she shared with friends and family.

Surviving are her children, Sheila, Paula, Nancy and Jeffrey; sisters-in-law, Marion Rusten (Marvin’s wife) and Deon Stredde (Fred’s wife), as well as many nieces, nephews, great and great-great, and all of her adopted grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Carl and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a great -great niece.