Mary Ruth Thompson, of Bloomington, MN, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2023, at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Oliver and Thelma (Chelgren) Thompson, sister Lorraine and brother-in-law Roger Berg, nephew Gary Berg, grandniece Caitlin Berg, and two infant sisters. Mary is survived by her sister Karen Thompson, nephew Steve (Clare Lyons) Berg, nephew Greg (Sherry) Berg, niece-in-law Suzanne Berg, two grandnephews, two grandnieces, one great-grandnephew, one great-grandniece, extended family and cherished friends. In 1957, Mary graduated from Kerkhoven High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Minnesota (U of M) in 1962, and a Master of Science degree in Nursing from California State University, Los Angeles, in 1979. Mary spent most of her career as Director of Nurses Christian Fellowship and later was involved in a fund development role with InterVarsity Christian Fellowship. In later years, Mary was a Faith Community Nurse, and served in lay care ministry at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, and Bloomington Covenant Church. Mary’s impact upon the lives of family, friends, students and nurses will be felt for generations to come. She invested time and love in the people she guided, praying for them and mentoring them. The students and nurses Mary led will continue to carry on her legacy of following Jesus Christ and making Him known throughout the nursing profession. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Bloomington Covenant Church. Live stream on media page at www.bcov.org. In memory of Mary, donations may be made to InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, Nurses Christian Fellowship, Nurses Christian Fellowship International, International Fellowship of Evangelical Students, or Bloomington Covenant Church.