Mary Swanson Rolfes

Born October 28, 1946, died July 7, 2023

Mary S. Rolfes has slipped the surly bonds of Earth and dances the skies on laughter-silvered wings.

She joins those that have preceded her in death; husband Robert J. Rolfes, Sr., daughter-in-law Renee Rolfes, her parents, brothers Edward, David and Robert and sister-in-law Mitsuko Swanson.

Those left to miss her are Vivian Swanson (sister-in-law) Carsten Slostad (brother-in-law) and nephews David (and Ann) Swanson, Michael (and Liz) Swanson, Timothy Swanson, Kenneth Swanson and Paul (and Heidi) Swanson.

Dearly missed by stepsons Robert (and Barbara) Rolfes, Jr., Brian Rolfes, and stepdaughter Kathy (and Bob) Goettl, 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Professionally, Mary joined the Mankato State University School of Business in 1980. She was dedicated to her students, and to the enrichment of the Accounting Department. She was instrumental in the College receiving their AACSB accreditation and was department chair from 2005 until her retirement in 2011. That same year she received the College of Business Faculty of the Year award for her extraordinary years of service and commitment to the College of Business.

Mary loved and supported her family unconditionally, cherished her friends, adored her cats and puzzles and reading and came to tolerate dogs. Her love of all things Christmas was wonderful to witness, and her ornament collection dazzling. She shared that love with her family and created wonderful family collections and memories. The best place to witness her love in action was in her kitchen, with wine flowing, laughter floating and hugs abounding. Her cheesy potatoes are a family legend.

The Interment will be private and a memorial gathering will be held later this summer. Condolences can be sent in care of Bob Rolfes, 212 Frost St. West., South St. Paul, MN 55075.

Memorials can be sent to BENCHS (Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society) or your local Humane Society in her name.