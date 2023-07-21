Marylce Elaine (Wheeler) Becker
Nov. 22, 1934 - July 17, 2023
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. - Marylce Elaine (Wheeler) Becker, 88, St. Louis Park, formerly North Redwood,, Minn., died Monday, July 17, in Cedar Ridge Place from complications with Alzheimer’s disease.
A private family funeral will be at a later date in Redwood Falls Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Jerry P. Becker Doctoral Fellowship in Mathematics Education at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
