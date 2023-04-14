Sept. 1, 1930 - April 11, 2023

BIRD ISLAND, Minn. - Maurice “Maury” Woelfel, 92, Bird Island, Minn., died Tuesday, April 11, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Monday, April 17, at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Olivia, Minn. Visitation will continue from 12:15-1:15 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island. The Rev. George Schmit will celebrate the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Mary’s School.

Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service.