Max Van Eps

Maxine “Max” R. Van Eps, age 77, of Willmar, passed away Wednesday morning, August 16, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Willmar.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 22, at the Rock of Life CRC in Willmar. Interment will be at Holland Township Cemetery in Prinsburg. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Monday, August 21, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Max was born on January 28, 1946, in Willmar, Minnesota, the daughter of Cornie and Eleanor (Bonnema) Zondervan. She grew up in Prinsburg, graduated from CMCS High School in 1964 and then received secretarial training at the Willmar Vo-Tech. On June 5, 1964, Max was united in marriage to Anthony “Tony” Van Eps. They lived in Prinsburg, LeSuer and Fairfax prior to moving to Willmar in 1969. She was employed at Rice Memorial Hospital as a Ward Clerk Secretary prior to managing the daycare center at the Kandi-Courts in Willmar. She was a member of the Rock of Life CRC and was she served as the church pianist, a Sunday School Teacher and was active with the Calvinettes. She enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables, feeding the birds and chipmunks, and being outdoors walking, biking or hiking. She also enjoyed volunteering at her children’s schools (CMCS & CCS).

She is survived by her loving husband, Tony; three sons, Timothy (and Jessica Bode) Van Eps of Hawick, Paul (and Denee) Van Eps of Willmar and Ben (and Jennifer) Van Eps of Prinsburg; three grandchildren, Jenna, Marisa and Avery; and two brothers, Clayton “Shorty” Zondervan (and Maureen Hjelle) of New London and Jeff (and Julie) Zondervan of New London, besides other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister in infancy, Glenys.