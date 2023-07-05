Melvin F. Schwartz

Melvin Ferdinand Schwartz, 82, of Pennock, MN, passed away July 3, 2023, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.

His funeral service will be Saturday July 8th at 11:00am at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Willmar, MN with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Cloverleaf Memorial Park in Willmar. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the church, Bethesda Foundation, Rice Memorial Hospital or a charity of your choice.

Melvin was born January 23, 1941, in Echo, Minnesota, to Ferdinand and Anetta (Brockman) Schwartz. He was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. Mel graduated from Echo High School in 1958, where he was active in sports and music. After graduation, he studied electronics at DeVry Technical School in Chicago, IL. He worked for a short time in Redwood Falls, MN as a TV technician before going to work for Honeywell in Minneapolis, MN. He was proud to be a technician assigned to building the guidance system for the Apollo spacecraft program.

On October 15, 1960, he married Rosella E. Thompson at St. Petri Lutheran Church in Cyrus, MN and they had four children: Gregory, Gary, Gerri Ann, and Gene. They made their home in Coon Rapids, MN. Mel and Rosie enjoyed traveling to several states and Europe and enjoyed the times when their kids and grandchildren came home to visit. They celebrated 54 years of marriage before Rosie’s death in 2014.

In 1963, Mel started working as an insurance adjuster for Great Central Insurance Company. In 1965, he was transferred to southwestern Minnesota, and they made their home in Lake Benton, MN. In 1982, he began working for Western National Insurance Company and transferred to Willmar to open and manage a branch claims office in 1985. Mel received his CPCU insurance designation in 1995 and worked in insurance claims for 42 years before retiring in 2007.

While living in Lake Benton, Mel served on the Lake Benton School board as clerk for ten years. He served on the St. John’s Lutheran Church board for ten years. He also held several offices for the Lake Benton Lions Club. He enjoyed bowling for many years and enjoyed watching his children play basketball and other sports. After moving to Pennock, he spent his free time working on his lawn and gardens, which were his pride. In retirement, he also drove school bus for Willmar Bus Company. In Willmar, Mel was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, serving as an elder, usher, greeter, and vice chairman of the parish planning council.

Mel is survived by his four children: Gregory (Denice) Schwartz of Marshall, Gary (Anne) Schwartz of Renner, SD, Gerri Ann (Jeff) Nelson of Hill City, and Gene Schwartz (Laura Olson) of Maple Grove; as well as nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister Eileen Sampson; brother Dave (Joyce) Schwartz; sisters-in-law Eunice Linde, Lucy Kraml, Shirley (John) Janzen, Dee (Bob) Petersen; brother-in-law Llyod Flaaten and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Rosie; his brother Glenn Schwartz; sister-in-law June Flaaten; step sister-in-law Adeline Bullard; brothers-in-laws Dick Carey, Robert Kraml, Clarence Sampson & Harlan Linde.