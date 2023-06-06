Jan. 3, 1947 - June 4, 2023

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. - Merideth Brown, 76, Montevideo, Minn., died Sunday, June 4, in her home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10, at Salem Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Rev. Yolanda Denson-Byers will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Salem Lutheran Church, Chippewa County Food Shelf, Hospice-Sentimental Journey, ELCA Ukraine, Lutheran World Relief or Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota.

Arrangements by Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home.