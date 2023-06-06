Michael A. Rindfleisch

Michael Allen Rindfleisch, age 62, of Pennock, passed away Tuesday morning, May 30, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester following a courageous fight against non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Visitation will be from 5-7:30 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Michael Allen Rindfleisch was born on March 21, 1961, in Madelia, Minnesota the son of Luvern and Gloria (Lindberg) Rindfleisch. He grew up in Redwood Falls, graduated from Redwood Falls High School in 1979 and attended Hutchinson Vo-Tech for the motorcycle mechanics program and the music arts program. On October 21, 1989, Michael was married to Jodi Jean Schwartz. They lived in Redwood Falls and later moved to Swenson Lake near Pennock. Michael and Jodi have owned and operated J & M Painting for over the past 35 years. Michael had a passion for music, you’d rarely seen him without a guitar in his hand. He enjoyed “building and playing guitars and singing karaoke”. He volunteered at the Barn Theatre, and for the Diamond Edge Skating Club as a sound and light technician for several productions. Michael also had interests in R/C planes, helicopters and cars, snowmobiling, motocross, 4-wheeling, hang-gliding, parachuting, he raced Super stocks in the Wissota racing series, he also loved ice racing and was working towards earning his pilot’s license prior to becoming ill. Michael also loved spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jodi; his two children, Jason (and Ashley) Schwartz of Barnesville, Shannon Rindfleisch (and Conner Swierenga) of Clara City; Doug and Teresa Johnson of Willmar; five grandchildren, Matthew, Benjamin, Kinnley, Tate and Griffin. Also surviving is his father, Luvern Rindfleisch of Redwood Falls; one brother, Jerry (and Jody) Rindfleisch of Redwood Falls and four sisters, Wendy (and Tom) Borman of Redwood Falls, Kim (and Les) Nott of Clements, Vicki (and Brad) Pitzl of Wabasso and Kris (and Todd) Beran of Redwood Falls; besides many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jodi would like to give special mention to Jess and Sue Baune of Rochester and Doug Martin of Pennock for support during Michael’s courageous battle.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Dorothy Schwartz.