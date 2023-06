Aug. 17, 1937 - June 27, 2023

LA CRESCENT, Minn. - Micki Kastel Carslon (Lint), 85, New London, Minn., died Tuesday, June 27, in her daughterโ€™s home under hospice care.

A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Mike and Kimberly Lintโ€™s home in New London. A private burial will be in Our Lady of the Lakes Cemetery in Spicer. Memorials are preferred to local arts organizations.

Arrangements by Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.