Mildred I. Jacobson, 97, of Willmar, died Thursday, March 30th at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Her memorial service will be 11:00 am, Thursday, May 11th at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Pennock. Interment was in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org

Mildred Irene was born August 9, 1925, in Willmar, MN, the daughter of Alfred and Bertha (Anderson) Olstad. She grew up in the Willmar area where she graduated from Willmar High School in 1943.

On May 16, 1953, she was united in marriage to J. Arnold Jacobson at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Pennock, MN. They first lived in Milan where he managed Standard Lumber and later managed Standard Lumber in Pennock. In 1961 they moved to Willmar where Arnold became a founding partner for Builders Supply. During this time, Mildred worked as a bookkeeper.

Surviving are her son-in-law, George Mori of Des Moines, IA; brother-in-law, Curtis Jacobson of Pennock and sisters-in-law, Signe Rambow of Willmar and Pearl Almquist of Edina as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Agnes (Ernest) Johnson, husband, Arnold, in 2003, sons, David in 2020, and Dennis in 1995.