Monique G. Olhausen

Monique Godelieve Olhausen, age 67 of Willmar, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 at CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by her family after a brief battle with cancer. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls and will be livestreamed on St. Catherine’s Catholic Church YouTube Page. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Monday, March 13 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the St. Catherine’s Catholic Cemetery in Redwood Falls. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Monique will be missed by her siblings: Ag (Phil) Johanneck, Cec (Roger) Hebeisen, Joel (Jolene) Samyn and Molly (Dave) Andresen; also grieving her loss are her special friend, Ron Miller; nine nieces and nephews; 20 great nieces and nephews; extended family in Belgium; and her new dog Rocco. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, nephew Andy, brother-in-law Bob and beloved pets Rambo, Toby and Cooper.