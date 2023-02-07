Myka Dean Doraska, son of Adam and Mackenzie Doraska, was born into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, January 31st at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Myka had a rare condition called bilateral renal agenesis. His family was able to love on him and look forward to the joy of heaven with him.

A memorial service for Myka will be held at 6pm, Sunday, February 12th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with a visitation one hour prior to the service.

Myka was dearly loved by his parents, Adam and Mackenzie; his brother Abel and sister Alya; paternal grandparents Bruce and Julie Luepke; maternal grandparents Rod and Naomi Lindquist; and many aunts, uncles and cousin Madi.