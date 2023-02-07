Myka Dean Doraska
Myka Dean Doraska, son of Adam and Mackenzie Doraska, was born into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, January 31st at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Myka had a rare condition called bilateral renal agenesis. His family was able to love on him and look forward to the joy of heaven with him.
A memorial service for Myka will be held at 6pm, Sunday, February 12th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Myka was dearly loved by his parents, Adam and Mackenzie; his brother Abel and sister Alya; paternal grandparents Bruce and Julie Luepke; maternal grandparents Rod and Naomi Lindquist; and many aunts, uncles and cousin Madi.