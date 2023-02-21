Myrtle Elsing

Myrtle “Myrt” Ione Elsing, 93, of Willmar, died Friday, February 17th at Copperleaf in Willmar. Her funeral will be 1:00 pm, Monday, February 27th at Redeemer Lutheran Church with interment in Clover Leaf Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org

Myrtle was born September 4, 1929, in Raymond, Minnesota, the daughter of Walter and Ida (Rhoda) Gast. She lived near Raymond until her family moved to a farm near Willmar in 1933. She attended District #57 and graduated from Willmar High School in 1947.

On October 9, 1951, she was united in marriage to Levi Elsing at Grace Lutheran Church in Watertown, SD. Following their marriage, they lived in Willmar with Myrt later attended cosmetology school, completing her degree in 1967. She first worked as a clerk and after earning her cosmetology degree, owned and operated, Home Beauty Shop.

She was baptized September 22, 1929 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Raymond and confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church on June 6, 1943. She was active in Ladies Aid, serving as its president and treasurer. She also taught Vacation Bible School, was a release time teacher and served on the Public Relations Board.

Myrt belonged to the VFW Auxiliary, Maids-O Merit Home Extension Club, Kandiyohi Extension Home Council and was active with senior citizens. Myrt was an avid gardener and cherished the many years of dancing with Levi, not only in Minnesota but Iowa and North Dakota too.

Surviving are her brother, Darvin Gast of Willmar; sisters-in-law, Lavonne Gast of Willmar and Patricia Monson of Willmar; brother-in-law, Allan Heveron of Willmar; as well as several nieces and nephews and Godchildren Jeanine Geurtz, Steve Heveron, Sharon Vollmer, Craig Rhoda, Debra Noreen and Dawn Friedl.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ida, husband, Levi, and siblings, Elroy and Wally Gast, Marilyn Heveron; sister-in-law, Donna Gast and Godchildren, Laurie Gast and Greg Nordin.