Nicholas Flannigan

Nicholas Dale Flannigan, 17, of Svea, MN, passed away Saturday, May 6th at his home. His funeral will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, May 12th at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar, MN. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 pm, Thursday, May 11th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to his service. Burial will be in Svea Lutheran Cemetery.

Nicholas Dale Flannigan was born on August 19, 2005, in Willmar MN. He was the son of Mike and Patti (Tonsfeldt) Flannigan and the little brother of Zachary and Jacob Flannigan. Nick was a Junior at Willmar Senior High School and was baptized and confirmed in the Christian Faith at Svea Lutheran Church.

Nick loved people! He was a young man with a huge heart and full of compassion. He was the first to check in on you if you were having a difficult day and would check back to make sure you were alright. His greeting was genuine and warm as he wrapped his long arms around you, flashed that big smile, and his caring green eyes filled with love. Nick was also full of fun and loved to be a goof, or as his brothers would say, “Nick, the silly little goose.” He was all about having a good time, living “life wide open,” which he fulfilled during his short life. Nick was a happy kid who was always smiling, laughing, and loved to be loud and make everyone around him laugh too. Family and friends were of the greatest importance to Nick. He truly valued relationships, connecting with others, and being a friend to all. You could always count on Nick. He was eager and happy to help out no matter the task, expecting absolutely nothing in return.

Nick’s blue Chevy Silverado was another passion of his, a project he really enjoyed working on. You could always hear him coming with the stereo base bumping to a favorite song. He also loved the time spent on the lake, both Miltona and Big Kandi. Snowmobiling, fishing, jet skiing, and driving his 4-wheeler were ways that he loved spending his time. However, while he enjoyed these hobbies, Nick valued the people that he spent this time with most of all.

Surviving Nick are his parents, Mike and Patti; his two brothers, Zachary and Jacob Flannigan; his grandparents, Dale “Pops” and Debbie Tonsfeldt, Elaine (late Tom) Flannigan; great grandmother Jurena Seehusen, and special aunts, Jen Andrist and Kristen (Sam) Bowen, as well as many more aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Please join our family in continuing Nick’s legacy: Check in with & hug your loved ones, smile a little more often, be kind to others, and, in Nick’s own words, take time to ask, “How was your day?”